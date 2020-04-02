Pres. Rouhani hails Iran Armed Forces for help against coronavirus

The Presidential Information Center said on Wednesday that Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri had presented a report to the president on the measures of the Imam Reza health and treatment base in the fight against COVID-19 disease.

In response to the report, Rouhani wrote, "We thank all the Armed Forces for their actions in this critical situation."

In Iran, the deadly virus has so far infected 47,593 people and killed 3,036 others, with 2,988 cases and 138 more deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the latest updates released by the Iranian Health Ministry.

Some 15,473 patients have also recovered from the virus.

On Wednesday speaking at a cabinet meeting, President Rouhani said that the number of coronavirus cases in Iran is dropping, adding that his government has earmarked $10bn for businesses that have sustained loss due to the pandemic.

MNA/PR