Iran coronavirus updates: 47,593 confirmed cases, 3,036 deaths, 15,473 recovered

As he said, some 2,987 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

Jahanpour went on to say that 15,473 cases have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Jahanpour put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 138, which brings the total death toll to 3,036 in Iran.

Up to the present date, 67 million Iranians have been screened for COVID-19, he added.

Iran is presently in the phase of managing the outbreak which has been realized with the collective efforts of all Iranians and responsible bodies.

MNA/4890249