Global coronavirus updates: 597,458 confirmed cases, 27,370 deaths

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States hit more than 104,000 early on Saturday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, with the number of fatalities surpassing 1,704, pushing the global death toll up to 27,370.

Italy, meanwhile, announced 919 new deaths from coronavirus, the highest number of fatalities any country has reported in the space of 24 hours since the outbreak began late last year, according to Aljazeera.

The total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Italy now stands at 9,134. The number of cases also continues to rise, hitting more than 86,000.

Further dashing hopes that Europe is containing the pandemic, Spain recorded 769 new deaths in a day, bringing the total number to 4,858. As of early Saturday, the death toll has surpassed 5,000.

In China, the numbers of cases coming from abroad continue to rise, but there were no new cases reported domestically.

As of Saturday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 2378 with 32,332 confirmed cases and 11,133 recovered.

Worldwide, the cases have reached more than 597,000, of which more 131,000 have recovered.

