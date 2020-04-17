Iran confirms 1,599 new cases of COVID-19 infection

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianous Jahanpour said on Friday that 54,060 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Unfortunately, he added, 89 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,958, he said.

Some 3,563 patients are in critical condition, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 2.19 million people across the world, of whom more than 147,000 have died and 555,000 have recovered from the disease.

