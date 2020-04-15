76,389 infected by, 49,933 recover from coronavirus in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that unfortunately, 94 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,777.

He added that 49,933 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Some 1,512 more cases were recorded in Iran in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections to 76,389, Jahanpour noted.

As he said, some 3,643 of the patients are now in critical condition due to the virus.

So far, 299,204 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, health ministry spokesman added.

