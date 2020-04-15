FM Zarif reacts to Trump’s decision to halt WHO funds

In a Wednesday tweet, Zarif wrote, “The world is learning what Iran has known & experienced all along: US regime's bullying, threatening & vainglorious blathering isn’t just an addiction: it kills people.”

“Like "maximum pressure" against Iran, the shameful defunding WHO amid a pandemic will live in infamy,” he added.

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would halt funding for the World Health Organisation (WHO), which the president accused of mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the latest situation update by the WHO, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 2,017,943 globally, with over 128,000 people dying.

MNA/FNA 13990127000958