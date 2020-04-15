  1. Politics
Apr 15, 2020, 7:41 PM

FM Zarif reacts to Trump’s decision to halt WHO funds

FM Zarif reacts to Trump’s decision to halt WHO funds

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – In reaction to Trump’s decision to halt WHO funds, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the world is learning the US regime's bullying and threats.

In a Wednesday tweet, Zarif wrote, “The world is learning what Iran has known & experienced all along: US regime's bullying, threatening & vainglorious blathering isn’t just an addiction: it kills people.”

“Like "maximum pressure" against Iran, the shameful defunding WHO amid a pandemic will live in infamy,” he added.

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would halt funding for the World Health Organisation (WHO), which the president accused of mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the latest situation update by the WHO, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 2,017,943 globally, with over 128,000 people dying.

MNA/FNA 13990127000958

News Code 157660

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News