The decision has been made due to the requests made by the Iranian ministry of health and National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus.

The prayers have been canceled in 23 Iranian capital cities of all provinces including Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, Tabriz, Hamedan, Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Sari and etc.

As of Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases has hit 76,389 in Iran, claiming 4,777 lives.

MNA/FNA 13990127000935