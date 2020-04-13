US illegal sanctions in the field of oil production against Iran and Venezuela are contrary to the international rules and human principles.

Speaking with his Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Monday by telephone, Rouhani called US imperialism ‘a more dangerous virus than corona for human society’, adding, "the American statesmen's greed and bullying behavior has put pressure on independent and freedom-seeking nations like Iran and Venezuela.”

The president said, "Iran and Venezuela have been able to work together for years against the invading and old virus of the United States in solidarity and cooperation.”

Rouhani referred to Iran's plans and actions taken against coronavirus and the successes achieved in the field of research and production for test kits and other required items and capabilities of Iran in the field of hospital and medical equipment and facilities, and added, "we are ready to share our experiences in the fight against coronavirus with the friendly country of Venezuela.”

He praised steps taken at the OPEC Plus Summit and continued, "we must continue to work together to reduce production and return prices to a balanced state.”

Stating that cooperation between the two countries should continue and that Iranian and Venezuelan officials should work together so that the two governments can help each other, Rouhani said, "the development of cooperation and relations between the two countries will certainly benefit the two great nations of Iran and Venezuela."

For his part, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and people and praised Iran’s success in fighting coronavirus, adding, "Iran and Venezuela have always been united in their fight against imperialism."

"Today, all the countries of the world are in a joint front in fighting coronavirus," he said, adding, "overcoming this virus is a difficult task and requires a lot of effort and cooperation."

Maduro also said that his country wants to use Iran's experience in the fight against coronavirus, and called for a video conference of the two countries' health ministers in this regard.

Referring to the OPEC Plus Summit and expressing hope that the agreement will be implemented to achieve stability in the global oil market, Venezuelan president added, "despite extensive efforts to prevent the progress of free countries, the United States has not succeeded.”

MNA/President.ir