Tunisian political activists condemn US sanctions on Iran

A number of Tunisian political and human rights activists expressed their dissatisfaction with the continuation of the unjust embargo, calling for the sanctions on Tehran to be lifted, Al-Ahed news reported.

"These sanctions cannot be accepted by the international law or customary humanitarian norms in light of these difficult circumstances," the former Tunisian minister, director of the Arab Institute for Democracy and Political Activist Khaled Shaukat was quoted as saying.

Shawkat called for intensifying efforts and cooperation between Tunisia, Iran and all Arab and Islamic countries in order to confront the Coronavirus, adding that "all the Arab, Islamic and humanitarian worlds are required, under international supervision or regional organizations, to intensify their cooperation."

He said, "No country can individually confront this issue, and Tunisia and Iran are required,in the context of the Islamic or humanitarian community, to exchange experiences in these issues and exchange aid and ways to face crises."

"It is an opportunity to develop relations in a right and proper direction," he added.

In the interview with Al-Ahed, Tunisian university professor Salah Al-Dawoody also said, "What the American administration did is not new. Sanctions are imposed on Iran because the country is the spearhead in the axis of resistance against the Zionist entity regime".

"The United States and its allies are working in various ways to to bring Iran to its knees, and it is clear that these attempts are unsuccessful," he added.

Al-Dawoody stressed that "what is happening today in the world is a great opportunity for the peoples of the region to learn that America and its allies cannot be relied on." He said, "These threats must be transformed into opportunities through self-reliance in all aspects of life."

Back on March 24, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Tunisia to employ its capacities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council to trigger collective action against the “cruel and inhumane” American sanctions that have impeded Iran’s battle with the coronavirus epidemic.

In a telephone conversation with Tunisia’s new president, Rouhani congratulated Kais Saied on his election and on Tunisia’s National Day (March 20).

The Iranian president also expressed hope that Tehran and Tunis would enhance relations and cooperation and promote interaction and consultations about various regional and international issues during Saied’s tenure.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran sees no limits to the expansion of ties and cooperation with the Republic of Tunisia, and we must take advantage of the capacities and capabilities of the two countries in this regard,” the Iranian president added.

Describing the coronavirus pandemic as a global challenge, the battle with which requires unity among all governments and nations, Rouhani said, “Today, protecting the lives of people and countering the disease requires concerted and collective action and cooperation in the world.”

He also lashed out at the US government for intensifying the cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation under the tough situation after the outbreak of COVID-19, adding, “Blocking the delivery of medicine and humanitarian aid (to Iran) and Iran’s banking relations that are needed to satisfy the needs of people run counter to humanitarian norms and to the United Nations regulations.”

World countries must condemn the US government’s anti-human measures and force Washington to obey the UN laws and humanitarian principles, Rouhani stated, adding, “Tunisia, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, is duty bound to take steps in line with the international community’s opposition to the cruel and inhumane sanctions (imposed by the US).”

He went on to stress the need to promote the regional and international relations and cooperation between Iran and Tunisia and improve the mutual efforts for ensuring regional peace and security and protecting the rights of the Palestinian people.

For his part, the Tunisian president praised the Islamic Republic of Iran’s mighty stances on regional, international and the Islamic world’s issues, stressing that Tunisia attaches great significance to promotion of ties and cooperation with Iran and strengthening the historic and firm relations with Tehran.

Kais Saied also deplored the inhumane sanctions the US has imposed on Iran, saying that all countries are today faced with the outbreak of coronavirus. “Under such circumstances, the United Nations should belong to all nations, and surely Iran and Tunisia are standing together in the confrontation and battle with various global challenges, such as the coronavirus.”

MNA/IRN83750593

MNA/IRN83750593