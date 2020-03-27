Iran condemns US baseless accusation against Venezuelan President

“No international law allows the US to interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries and prepare the ground for a coup, overthrow or aggression against an independent state by abusing its judicial mechanisms,” said Mousavi on Friday condemning the US baseless accusation against the President of Venezuela.

"The worse thing is to offer a reward for the arrest of the head of a foreign government to demote him in such an outdated and old-fashioned way," he added.

“The US government’s unilateralism and shameless enforcement of domestic law beyond borders have reached its climax. Such arbitrary acts and violations of international law have reached a level that could jeopardize the integrity of the United Nations and the international community,” Mousavi stressed.

He also asserted that the world’s indifference, silence, and submission towards these moves by the US government is a form of support and assistance for Washington’s illegal conduct, emphasizing, “We urge all members of the international community to unanimously defend multilateralism and to say no to the unilateral actions of the United States of America with a loud and clear voice.”

The US State Department has offered a reward of $15 million for information that could lead to the arrest or conviction of Maduro and several high-ranking Venezuelan officials.

Washington has brought allegations of narco-terrorism against Maduro and his close allies in the government of the South American country, something that Venezuelan Foreign Minister Arreaza described as showing the “desperation” of the “Washington elite.”

