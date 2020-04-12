FM Zarif, UN chief discuss US sanctions against Iran

In a phone call on Saturday evening, the two sides conferred on Washington’s hawkish policies against Tehran, which have hampered Iran’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides also conferred on the latest developments and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Last week, Guterres renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging all parties in conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus, first emerged in China in December, has been spreading quickly across the world, affecting the lives of millions of people, especially in the war-torn countries that have already been dealing with multiple crises.

MNA/4898031