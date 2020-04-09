Iran, Kazakh FMs discuss cooperation on COVID-19 battle

In a phone call on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, exchanged views on how to deal with the coronavirus which, has been spreading throughout the world.

Earlier in the day, Zarif, in telephone conversations, discussed the issue with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

Zarif had earlier pointed to measures taken by Iran in the fight against coronavirus outbreak under US cruel and unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran. Some countries, including Azerbaijan, have sent their aid packages to the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat coronavirus.

The new coronavirus first emerged in China in December 2019 and later spread worldwide.

More than 1,500,000 people have been infected with the virus so far; the virus has also claimed the lives of 88,500 people around the world.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 3,993 with 64,586 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

