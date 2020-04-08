Iran welcomes Russia’s idea of green corridors: FM Zarif

In a Wednesday tweet, Zarif wrote, “Some countries have closed their geographical borders to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, but the borders should be opened to provide assistance.”

Referring to the US refusal to lift sanctions on Iran, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, he added, “US President Donald Trump continues to resist against the international calls for lifting sanctions on Iran in the fight against the coronavirus. The virus can also spread to neighboring countries.”

“Iran welcomes Russia’s idea of green corridors free of trade wars and sanctions,” Zarif said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the lifting of sanctions on various countries that are hindering the global fight against the novel coronavirus.

Putin also said it was important to establish "green corridors free of trade wars and sanctions" that would ensure supplies of medication, food, equipment, and technology.

