UN Security Council to hold first meeting on coronavirus Thursday

Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralyzed the Council, including between China and the United States, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to AFP.

According to the latest global update on coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the world since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, hit 1,274,214 on Monday, of whom 69,468 have died and 264,833 have recovered.

The most affected countries besides China are the US, Italy, Spain, Germany, France and Iran.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran reached 60,500, with a total death toll of 3,739.

Tehran says its efforts to contain the virus are being hampered by the US unilateral sanctions.

MNA/PR