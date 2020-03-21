  1. Politics
Mar 21, 2020, 8:01 PM

Defense min. congratulates Nowruz to regional counterparts

Defense min. congratulates Nowruz to regional counterparts

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami sent separate congratulatory messages to his counterparts in the countries in the Nowruz Civilization Zone to felicitate them on Nowruz.

In a separate message, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami congratulated Nowruz to the ministers of defense, government, and nations of the countries of Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

He wished peace, stability, and non-violence and war for nations in the New Persian Year. “Nowruz, as a shared heritage of the countries of the region, can be the basis for the development of cooperation in various fields.”

He also expressed hope that the regional countries develop and expand bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially defense.

MNA/FNA 13990102000423

News Code 156934

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News