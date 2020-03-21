Defense min. congratulates Nowruz to regional counterparts

In a separate message, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami congratulated Nowruz to the ministers of defense, government, and nations of the countries of Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

He wished peace, stability, and non-violence and war for nations in the New Persian Year. “Nowruz, as a shared heritage of the countries of the region, can be the basis for the development of cooperation in various fields.”

He also expressed hope that the regional countries develop and expand bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially defense.

