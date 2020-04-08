Iran begins clinical trial of favipiravir for coronavirus treatment

Researchers at Shahid Beheshti Medical University have launched small trials of the antiviral drug favipiravir at Masih Daneshvari Hospital, which is one of the leading medical centers treating patients with the new coronavirus infection in the Iranian capital.

On April 5, the head of Iran's Masih Daneshvari Hospital, Ali Akbar Velayati, said Iran has produced favipiravir for the first time.

“Fortunately, favipiravir was produced for the first time at Shahid Beheshti Medical University’s School of Pharmacy and has been made available to Masih Daneshvari Hospital … to be used for the treatment of coronavirus patients,” Velayati said.

The new development came as US sanctions hinder the country's access to drugs and medical equipment.

The flu drug was hailed by Chinese health officials as “clearly effective” when used on 340 patients in trials there that showed reduced recovery time and improved lung function.

According to the statement published by Shahid Beheshti Medical University, the results of the clinical trials of the Iranian-produced favipiravir alongside some other trials at the country’s medical centers will be conveyed to the scientific anti-coronavirus committees of the Ministry of Health, which will decide whether to approve the drug for use in coronavirus treatment.

Once test results prove that favipiravir is effective in treating coronavirus, the development of the drug will be ready to launch at both the academic and private sectors of the country, the statement added.

