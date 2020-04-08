  1. Politics
Apr 8, 2020, 2:47 PM

'Innocent Iranians dying as US sanctions limit humanitarian aid'

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – The US Senator Chris Murphy says that the US sanctions against Iran have led to the death of innocent people amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In a Tuesday tweet, Murphy wrote that innocent civilians are dying in Iran "in part because our sanctions are limiting humanitarian aid during coronavirus. We need to ease them to ensure that aid gets through.”

The UN, as well as a number of world countries and international bodies, have urged the US to remove its draconian anti-Iranian sanctions.

Iran is battling the coronavirus pandemic under the harshest ever sanctions by the US, which were re-imposed after Washington left a UN-backed landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers in 2018.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 62,589, with a total death toll of 3,827.

