Apr 9, 2020, 10:40 AM

Iran, Iraq stress expansion of military cooperation

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq have highlighted the importance of expanding mutual military cooperation in a bid to boost the two neighbors’ defense capabilities.

Iran's military attaché Brigadier General Mostafa Moradian and Iraq's Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari conferred on ways of boosting military cooperation between the two countries in a meeting held at Iran’s Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday.

During the meeting, the officials highlighted the importance of the fight against terrorism, especially the hidden elements of ISIL in Iraq.

They also expressed gratitude to the Iranian and Iraqi armed forces for their significant role in the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic, which has been spreading through all the countries of the world.

