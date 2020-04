In a twitter message, South Korean Embassy wished eradication of coronavirus in Iran and the world and added, "South Korea intends to send $200 million worth of medical equipment to Iran on behalf of people of this country in the fight against coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.".

To date, $200,000 worth of medical equipment has been delivered by South Korea to the Islamic Republic of Iran including PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) device and disinfectant pump.

