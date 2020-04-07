Coronavirus infects over 1.3mn people worldwide with over 74,000 deaths

Italy's daily death toll also rose on Monday after several days of slowing, but Spain's fell for the fourth day.

Italy has the highest total death toll, with 16,523 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 13,341. The number of infected cases in the two countries stands at 132,547 and 136,675, respectively.

The COVID-19 death toll in the US has surpassed 10,000 from more than 356,000 coronavirus cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

France has reported 833 new coronavirus deaths in the past day, the highest daily toll since its outbreak began. The total number of people who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 now stands at 8,911, while the number of infections is 98,010.

In London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been placed in intensive care due to COVID-19 infection, his Downing Street office said in a statement. As of Tuesday, the number of infected in the UK stood at 51,608, with a death toll of 5,373.

China reported 32 new cases on Monday. In China, the total number of cases to date rose to 81,740, while the cumulative death toll increased to 3,331.

Iran has also been hit hard by the COVID-19. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 60,500, with a total death toll of 3,739.

MNA/