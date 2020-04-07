Iran’s flag displayed on Belorusian National Library building

As a sign of solidarity between the Belarusian government and the Iranian people in the fight against the coronavirus, the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been put on display on the exterior facade of the National Library of Belarus for a week since April 2.

In a tweet on Monday, Iran's Ambassador to Belarus Saeid Yari appreciated Belarus for the initiative, saying that Iranian people never forget their friends of hardships.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 60,500, with a total death toll of 3,739.

