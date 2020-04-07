Face mask production line inaugurated in Tehran

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri.

With the daily production capacity of 30,000 different types of filtered face masks, usable at hospitals, this industrial factory meets the demands of pharmacies, drugstores and medical centers of metropolis Tehran.

This Industrial Group Complex, which has previously worked in the field of producing various types of safety footwear, changed some of its production lines to join the efforts in containing the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country.

Presently, 250 people are working in this industrial and production unit. Various types of multilayered face masks produced in this factory are licensed by the Medical Equipment Department.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani and Tehran Governor General Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpey also accompanied Jahangiri in this inaugural ceremony.

