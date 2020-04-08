Iran appreciates Chinese govt., people’s aids to Iran in fight COVID-19

“Based on our cultural and religious teachings, we appreciate all countries that helped Iran in this difficult condition especially Chinese government and people,” he added.

In response to a question on the level of relations between Iran and China, Mousavi said, “when the novel coronavirus broke out in China, Islamic Republic of Iran provided assistance to Chinese government and people in this period. China also provided assistance to Iran in this difficult situation that the novel coronavirus hit the country.”

This disease, which has become epidemic in the world, is a global disease [pandemic], he said, adding, “it is natural that when an issue become pandemic, measures that are taken against it must be in global level.”

All countries should establish necessary cooperation with each other to overcome the disease and no country can save itself alone, Mousavi emphasized.

International organizations and institutions as well as foreign countries have so far provided considerable assistance to the Islamic Republic of Iran in combating coronavirus, he said, adding, “even, Iranians residing abroad have provided significance assistance to Iran in this period.”

To date, a number of 30 aircrafts have carried medical equipment and supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat the disease and “we are really grateful to these countries,” he stressed.

“We appreciate all the countries that assisted Islamic Republic of Iran in various ways in this tough and difficult situation,” FM spokesman stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi said, “we hope that we will be able to overcome the virus and provide our indigenous experiences and equipment to other countries which need our experience in this field.”

In a reaction to the foreign media outlets’ reports about Iran-China ties, he said, “relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran will all countries in the world are balanced and based on our cultural and religious teachings, we are grateful of those countries which helped Iran in this condition especially Chinese government and people.”

