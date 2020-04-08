  1. Economy
Apr 8, 2020, 5:40 PM

Cellphone imports hit 290% growth in 11 months

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – The import of mobile phones into the country registered a 290 percent growth in 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year [from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 19, 2020] as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, 9,799,367 cellphones were imported into the country, showing a significant 290 percent growth as compared to a year earlier.

Some 2,511,045 mobile phones were imported into the country from March 21, 2018 to March 20, 2019.

In the same period, passengers brought as many as 3,768,293 purchased cellphones into the country. The number stood at 2,759,875 in 2018.

Figures show that purchased cellphones carried by passengers into the country in 11 months of the last year registered a 36.5 percent growth as compared to the same period last year.

