  1. World
  2. South America
Apr 5, 2020, 3:31 PM

Multiple fatalities reported at coal mine blast in Colombia

Multiple fatalities reported at coal mine blast in Colombia

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – An accidental explosion at a Colombian coal mine in Cucunuba, near Bogota, on Saturday, left eleven people killed and four injured, according to the local fire department.

The victims were miners who were working despite the health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Most Colombians are quarantined by government order, but mining is among the activities exempted. 

According to AFP, Captain Alvaro Farfan, head of the fire department of Cundinamarca, told local media that the accident occurred in a legally operated coal mine, although he did not give details about the type of explosion. 

On Friday, six other miners were killed in a similar incident at a coal mine in the municipality of San Cayetano in northeastern Colombia.

After the new accident, the state-run National Mining Agency announced the suspension of "the underground coal mining activity" in Cucunuba.

MNA/PR

News Code 157260

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News