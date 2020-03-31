Iranian envoy laments about UK response to 'Petition on suspension of sanctions against Iran'

"The response of the UK government to the 'Petition on suspension of sanctions against Iran' does not address the real issue," he wrote.

"People signing the Petition expect the government to disregard US sanctions and support Iran to moblize all its resources to fight against coronavirus," he added.

In his earlier tweet on Tuesday the Iranian ambassador had called for the UK government to act upon the JCPOA and human rights issues and neglect the US anti-Iranian sanctions issuing permit for British financial and trade institutions to have legal transactions with Iranian counterparts.

A petition calling on the British government and parliament to suspend sanctions against Iran for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic was launched on March 20, 2020.

“Sanctions against Iran should be lifted immediately to help its populace and prevent the global spread of infection,” the petition stated.

Iran is battling the coronavirus pandemic under the harshest ever sanctions by the US, which were re-imposed after Washington left a UN-backed landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers, including Britain, in 2018.

After leaving the landmark nuclear deal, Washington began forcing others to toe its sanctions line.

In late January, the United States and Switzerland announced the launch of a channel to ship food and medicine to Iran.

Washington alleges that it has exempted foodstuffs and medicine from its anti-Iran sanctions, something that Tehran rejects as a “brazen” lie as the bans have deterred several foreign banks from doing any business with Tehran.

Iran has written to the United Nations and all international organizations, urging the removal of the draconian measures that have hampered the country’s fight against the virus.

MNA/