Any US military action in Iraq resembles an ISIL attack: Rezaei

"Any US military action in Iraq is like an ISIL attack," he wrote.

"Terror and aggression do not differ whether they are done by a government or a terrorist group," he added.

"The US must pull out from Iraq or Iraqis will expel them," he noted.

US terrorist forces have initiated some suspicious moves against the Iraqi Resistance groups, however, Hashd al-Sha’abi is completely ready against any hostile actions.

It seems that there is no end to US hostility in Iraq and Trump’s government is preparing itself for another aggression against the Iraqi Resistance Group Hashd al-Sha’abi.

In this regard, the New York Times report claimed that Pentagon secretly called for the destruction of one of the Iraqi Resistance Group namely Kata'ib Hezbollah last week.

According to Times, this group is part of “Hashd al-Sha’abi” organization and such action can undermine the Washington-Baghdad agreement on US military activity in Iraq.

Political analysts believe that the US seeks to achieve its political and security goals by pressuring the Shia groups to endorse Iraqi Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurufi. In fact, Washington strives to impose its will on the Shia parties and groups which is blatant interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.

