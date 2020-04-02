OFID to provide Iran with $500,000 aid

The OPEC fund's aid is now with WHO and will be delivered to Iran for purchase of medical equipment required to beat the coronavirus.

As reported also on Thursday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in dialogue with Iranian authorities after Iran’s request for 5-billion-dollar financial aid to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran is also conducting negotiations to receive aid from World Bank, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Iran is coping with Covid-19 under the toughest US-led sanctions.

Many countries and international bodies have urged the United States to lift sanctions on Iran that is fighting with the nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus. Washington not only has ignored these calls but also imposed a new round of sanctions on Tuesday.

As of Thursday, the number of cases of the novel coronavirus has reached more than 938,348 worldwide, while some 195,371 people having recovered and more than 47,286 having lost their lives to the deadly virus.

MNA/4890821