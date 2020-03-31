Zarif holds phone talk on coronavirus pandemic with Mauritanian counterpart

In a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Zarif on Monday, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed expressed the Mauritanian government and nation’s solidarity with and support for the Iranian government and nation in the battle with the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry website.

In turn, Foreign Minister Zarif expounded on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s measures in the fight against the coronavirus amid the unilateral, cruel and illegal sanctions imposed by the US.

Despite the cruel US-led sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been ahead of many world countries in containing coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

MNA/MFA