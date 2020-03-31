  1. Politics
Mar 31, 2020, 10:28 AM

Zarif holds phone talk on coronavirus pandemic with Mauritanian counterpart

Zarif holds phone talk on coronavirus pandemic with Mauritanian counterpart

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the issues pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic with his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

In a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Zarif on Monday, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed expressed the Mauritanian government and nation’s solidarity with and support for the Iranian government and nation in the battle with the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry website. 

In turn, Foreign Minister Zarif expounded on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s measures in the fight against the coronavirus amid the unilateral, cruel and illegal sanctions imposed by the US.

Despite the cruel US-led sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been ahead of many world countries in containing coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

MNA/MFA

News Code 157130

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News