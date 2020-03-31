US officials' remarks proves their instinct for spreading hatred: Mousavi

Abbas Mousavi said that due to US imposed sanctions on Iran and its medical terrorism against the Iranian nation, American officials are not eligible for making any remarks about the Islamic Republic's measures and activities in the fight against the coronavirus.

"While the US has the largest number of Covid-19 patients in the world and the 'America First' policy has only been realized in this time of misery and American people are dealing with a predicament, the US officials are making baseless remarks, suggested by anti-Iranian lobbies, about Iran's anti-coronavirus measures," he said.

Mousavi noted that while the US government has spent over $9 trillion in recent years on sowing unrest and supporting terrorism in the Middle East, it is now faced with a large number of poor and homeless people in the coronavirus outbreak.

He said that in the country [the US] which claims it preserves human rights and comes with economic prosperity, the medical staff are wearing plastic bags instead of hospital gowns.

The Iranian official added that US officials can not deny or hide their week functionality in combat against the coronavirus, nor the poor economic situation they have brought to the US as well as their warmongering policies in the world.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the US tough sanctions, will overcome Covid-19 with cooperation of the Iranian nation," he underscored.

In a tweet in Arabic on Tuesday, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out the US policies during coronavirus pandemic underlining that Americans are seeking revenge through a human disaster.

