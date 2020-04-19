Drone undeniable necessity in airpower: official

“As Leader has determined “surge in production” as a pivotal issue of New Year, we will put an increase in production and infrastructure development on the agenda,” said Khajeh Fard on Sunday.

“Due to the current situation of the international community, IAIO did not stop the production process while observing health protocols and using health standards, and increased the air combat capability of the Armed Forces by manufacturing, producing and upgrading unmanned aerial vehicles,” he added.

Stating that the issue of the drone is an undeniable necessity in airpower, he said, “We will strongly develop the infrastructure for all types of engines, including drones.”

Khajeh Fard noted that the air threats are constantly being updated, adding, “Regarding the threats, we have also updated the integrated avionics systems.”

