35-day-old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in NE Iran

The head of Gonabad’s medical university and services, Javad Bazeli, told IRNA on Sunday that the baby is now receiving treatment in a hospital. This is the youngest infected with the virus in the country up to now.

Parents brought the baby to the hospital after seeing pneumonia-like symptoms. The reports didn’t mention whether parents have tested positive or not.

Earlier, a three-year-old child had also tested positive in Gonabad.

Although initial studies suggested that infants and babies may be less threatened by the outbreak, recent cases across the world are creating some doubts as researches are still working to better understand the virus.

On Saturday, an infant in Chicago who tested positive for the coronavirus has died, Illinois state health officials said, NBSnews reported. The child was younger than a year old.

"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

MAH/IRN 83731370