Iran produces pulmonary lesion treatment medicine for coronavirus patients

He made the remarks in a press briefing on Tue. and added, “this medicine is obtained from the combination of three drugs which can reduce hospitalization period of coronavirus patients to four days.

“We have identified lung lesion and this drug targets to improve lung lesion,” he said and added, “in the group who received these three drug combinations, 40 percent of patients were discharged before four days of hospitalization.”

It should be kept in mind that coronavirus disease has no cure for itself and Iranian researchers managed to treat lung lesion that can lead to the hospitalization of patient, lung inflammation and consequently death of patient, he stressed.

This research was conducted by the University of Medical Sciences in Baqiatallah Hospital of Tehran in two pulmonary and infectious groups, Head of Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters added.

