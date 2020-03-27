Iran welcomes any initiative to cease war in Yemen: FM spox

He pointed to the proposal of the UN Secretary General António Guterres for establishing ceasefire in wars in all parts of the world including Yemen for more cooperation in confronting consequences of coronavirus and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any type of initiative to end war and lift siege on Yemeni people.”

Yemen has suffered the worst humanitarian catastrophe caused by a devastating war, Mousavi highlighted.

Military aggression of foreign forces and brutal blockade of Yemeni air, sea and land over the past five years have blocked ways to help country’s oppressed people, he said, adding, “now, spread of coronavirus in absence of the least facilities and amenities as well as deterioration of human condition in this country has doubled the concerns.”

While welcoming and supporting proposal of the UN secretary general, Mousavi emphasized, “like previous, Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any initiative that can stop war and lift blockage in Yemen.”

Proposal of the UN secretary general for stopping war in Yemen can be considered as an important move in preventing death of thousands of innocent Yemeni people and a basic step for establishing peace and stability in this country, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman added.

