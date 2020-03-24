‘Surge in Production’ can resolve problems facing country: IRGC cmdr.

Accelerating production and production activities for domestic consumption and even for export is the key for resolving economic problems in the country and added, “the current year’s motto is continuation of last year’s motto entitled boosting domestic production.”

All experts were of the opinion that production activities should be accelerated in the country in line with resolving its problems, he said, adding, “in addition, dependency to necessary and essential goods should be decreased in the country as well.”

Entry of goods, which are produced in the country, should be prevented, he said, adding, “goods smuggling should also be ceased in the country.”

Export of non-oil goods should also be increased in the country, the commander highlighted.

MNA/4883669