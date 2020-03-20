Inflation rate at 34.8% in year 1398: SCI

As the same report confirms, the announced rate is the highest in the past eight years.

According to the earlier remarks of the CBI Government, Abdolnaser Hemmati, “Main macro-economic indices including growth in non-oil sector and inflation rate are illustrating a relative stability and incremental improvement besides stepping out of recession."

“This is in contrast with what the enemies expected and sought to reach,” he added.

SCI reportedly expects the inflation rate in the country to experience a downward trend in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year 1399.

In its latest report, in mid March, SCI has predicted the non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate to stand at zero percent in 1398.

MNA/4883214