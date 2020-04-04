  1. Politics
Apr 4, 2020, 11:43 AM

In a letter to Leader:

11th Parliament to prepare grounds for ‘surge in production’

11th Parliament to prepare grounds for ‘surge in production’

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – A major portion of newly-elected lawmakers sent a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, vowing to prepare the grounds for realizing the motto of the year which is ‘surge in production’.

In the letter on Friday, 182 newly-elected lawmakers from across the country lauded the Leader’s measure to name the new Iranian year as the year of ‘surge in production’.

MPs described the new guideline as a more advanced and promising version of ‘boosting production’, which was the previous year’s motto.

The lawmakers highlighted that the Leader’s new year message will define the strategic path for the Parliament in the years to come, adding that production surge in the Islamic Republic, which is grappling with cruel sanctions, would be a symbol of resistance, getting stronger, and winning victory in the economic war launched by enemies.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for a surge in production in the country in his new year's message on March 20.  “Officials should act in a way that production will witness a surge, God willing, and that there will be a tangible change in the lives of the people,” he said.

MNA/ 4891390

News Code 157206

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News