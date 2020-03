Some 6,745 patients infected by the new coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, he said.

The number of infected people has decreased in 13 Iranian provinces, according to him.

The total number of infections in Iran was 117,631 on Thursday, with 1,135 deaths.

Officials are calling on the people to avoid any trip as the New Year holidays have started as it may potentially speed up the virus outbreak.

