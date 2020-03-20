  1. Politics
Mar 20, 2020, 8:25 PM

US takes anti-Iranian "maximum pressure" to new level of inhumanity: Zarif

US takes anti-Iranian "maximum pressure" to new level of inhumanity: Zarif

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Lamenting about US behavior towards Iranian nation amid Covid-19 outbreak, Iranian FM Zarif, in a tweet on Friday, said America is taking its "maximum pressure" on Iran to a new level of inhumanity.

"US administration gleefully takes pride in killing our Iranian citizens on Nowruz- our new year," Zarif wrote.

"The White House takes its 'maximum pressure' to a new level of inhumanity with its utter contempt for human life," he added.

"Iran to US: your policy will live in infamy. But Iran won't break," Iranian FM noted.

Zarif's tweet came in reaction to the Friday announcement made by Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iranian Affairs.

The American official announced that his country will continue its maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic, despite the outbreak of the lethal COVID-19 in Iran.

Our policy of maximum pressure on Iran continues, Reuters quoted him as saying.

“US sanctions are not preventing aid from getting to Iran,” he claimed, adding that Washington sent a diplomatic note to Tehran offering help with coronavirus “and it was quickly rejected.”

Dealing with COVID-19, Iran is faced with major difficulties under draconian US sanctions.

Tehran has been forced to request an emergency $5-billion loan from the International Monetary Fund due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has also asked other countries to disregard inhumane US sanctions.

Despite US officials' claims, sanctions on imports of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to Iran have not been suspended and the US Treasury does not allow the imports of Iran's purchased medicine and medical equipment for treating coronavirus patients to the country.

MNA/

News Code 156921

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News