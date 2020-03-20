US takes anti-Iranian "maximum pressure" to new level of inhumanity: Zarif

"US administration gleefully takes pride in killing our Iranian citizens on Nowruz- our new year," Zarif wrote.

"The White House takes its 'maximum pressure' to a new level of inhumanity with its utter contempt for human life," he added.

"Iran to US: your policy will live in infamy. But Iran won't break," Iranian FM noted.

Zarif's tweet came in reaction to the Friday announcement made by Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iranian Affairs.

The American official announced that his country will continue its maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic, despite the outbreak of the lethal COVID-19 in Iran.

Our policy of maximum pressure on Iran continues, Reuters quoted him as saying.

“US sanctions are not preventing aid from getting to Iran,” he claimed, adding that Washington sent a diplomatic note to Tehran offering help with coronavirus “and it was quickly rejected.”

Dealing with COVID-19, Iran is faced with major difficulties under draconian US sanctions.

Tehran has been forced to request an emergency $5-billion loan from the International Monetary Fund due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has also asked other countries to disregard inhumane US sanctions.

Despite US officials' claims, sanctions on imports of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to Iran have not been suspended and the US Treasury does not allow the imports of Iran's purchased medicine and medical equipment for treating coronavirus patients to the country.

MNA/