Global update: 89,070 recovered form COVID-19

Unfortunately, 10,407 have lost their lives in various countries by Friday.

China with total 80,967 cases, Italy with 41,035 ones, Spain with 19,980 and Iran with 19,644 cases are the top three countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Germany, the US, France and South Korea come next in the list.

Global restrictions are dramatically ramping up amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, with US officials urging Americans abroad to return home or prepare to shelter in place and the entire state of California going into effective lockdown.

While For a second consecutive day, China reported no new local infections, there are also some concerns grow over wave of imported coronavirus cases in Asia.

According to WHO, it took more than three months to reach 100,000 cases worldwide but only 12 days to log the next 100,000.

MNA/