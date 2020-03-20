FM Zarif discusses coronavirus pandemic with three counterparts

In his talks with Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva, Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo, and Nigeria's Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, Zarif pointed to the destructive role of the US sanctions in Iran’s ability to contain the disease in the country.

Iran has asked other countries to disregard inhumane US sanctions as it is fighting with the spread of COVID-19 across the country. According to the latest announcement on Thursday, 18,407 people have tested positive for the virus so far while the death toll has hit 1,284. The number of fully recovered patients has reached 5,979.

Some countries, such as China and Russia, have urged the US to lift the sanctions amid this outbreak but no official response from the White House has been yet announced. Meanwhile, the Trump administration introduced a new round of sanctions on nine Iranian entities on Tuesday.

