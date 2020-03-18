Guardian Council introduces 80 amendments to next year budget bill

Announcing that the Council will wrap up its assessments today, he hoped that adopting the proposed amendments the bill will be finalized by the set deadline for implementation.

The Guardian Council will send the ratified budget bill to the government for implementation.

On March 14, after holding an urgent session investigated the bill, the Expediency Council sent it to the Guardian Council for final assessments.

On March 3, and in an answer to a letter of the Parliament speaker Ali Larijani to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, asking permission for the implementation of Article 85 of the constitution about budget plan, Ayatollah Khamenei issued a decree order to send the ratified plan by the Parliament to the Guardian Council for final approval.

Parliament's open sessions have been canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran; the state decree is a means to facilitate procedures under the current circumstances.

President Hassan Rouhani submitted the Budget Bill for the next Iranian year to the Parliament in the presence of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and legislators on December 8.

