Russian-Turkish coordinating center launched to control Idlib ceasefire

"A joint coordinating center for interaction with the Turkish side has begun functioning to ensure the ceasefire and joint patrols," Oleg Zhuravlev, the chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

According to Zhuravlev, as quoted by TASS, "engineering reconnaissance of the patrol itinerary was conducted outside Saraqib as part of preparations for joint Russian-Turkish patrols along the M-4 highway."

Apart from that, a communication channel keeps functioning for operational interaction between the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties and Turkish counterparts.

Zhuravlev recalled that under the Russian-Turkish agreements a ceasefire had been declared in the Idlib de-escalation zone at midnight on March 6.

"In the past day, two shelling attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization were reported in the settlements of Saraqib in Idlib province and Janajiq in Latakia province," he said adding, "No shelling attacks by Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups were documented."

MNA/TASS