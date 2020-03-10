Iran envoy, Russian deputy FM discuss Idlib developments

In a late Monday meeting in Moscow, Vershinin briefed Jalali on the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayeb Erdogan on Idlib and their agreement over the issue.

During the meeting, the officials also highlighted the need for close cooperation between Iran, Russia and Turkey within the framework of the Astana peace process to help ensure long-term settlement of the Syrian crisis.

The Turkish and Russian presidents on Thursday night reached an agreement on a ceasefire regime in Idlib, however, the agreement did not last longer than a day with terrorists violating it several times.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the terrorists had broken the ceasefire 19 times in the Idlib de-escalation zone by opening fire on the Syrian positions and residential areas by Sunday.

MNA/IRN83707882