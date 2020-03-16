Syria paying price for defending axis of Resistance against Israel: Syrian diplomat

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Maria Saadeh said that the war against Syria is a full-fledged one in many aspects.

She stressed that the triangle of people, the army and the resistance in Syria have obtained many achievements and today the territorial integrity of Syria has been restored.

Saadeh noted that after 9 years of war against Syria, there is an economic crisis against the people that can be called economic terrorism.

She added that the West did its best to put the people under economic pressure to undermine the government, but today the Syrian people continue to live by taking the initiative and persist on their principles and will succeed in overcoming these pressures.

In my opinion, Syria today is paying the price for defending the axis of Resistance against Israel, said the Syrian diplomat.

