Iran, Syria call for strengthening bilateral coop. in all fields

In this meeting, Amir-Abdollahian evaluated the meetings and talks held between Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as well as other officials in Damascus ‘positive and constructive’ and emphasized strengthening bilateral cooperation especially in the economic field.

He also stressed the significance of trilateral talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey and Russia as well as safeguarding Astana and Sochi peace talks.

He congratulated the victories gained in Syria in the field of fighting against terrorism in Idlib and called the solution of the crisis in Syria ‘political’.

For his part, Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud pointed to the significance of Iranian Parliament Speaker Larijani’s visit to Damascus and emphasized the need for expanding economic activities and holding joint economic commission between Iran and Syria regarding the enemies’ economic war waged against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria.

Syria’s envoy pointed to the victories in Syria and added, “victories gained in Syria in the fight against terrorism is the outcome of self-sacrifices made by the Syrian army and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia and Lebanese Hezbollah movement.”

He further noted that Syria could achieve many of its objectives in the fight against terrorism in the region and Syria.

Mahmoud then expressed his condolences for the passing of former Iranian envoy to Syria Hossein Sheikholeslam and hailed his revolutionary characteristic who carried out deserving measures in boosting bilateral ties between Iran and Syria during his tenure.

He also called cooperation of the two countries in the fight against coronavirus and use of experiences of Iran in this field ‘essential’.

MNA/FNA13981221000289