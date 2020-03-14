US sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus amount to 'terrorism': envoy

"Iran, in facing the #Coronavirus challenges, needs to further reinforce its health infrastructure and finance additional expenditures across country," Iranian ambassador to London, Hamid Baeidinejad, wrote in a tweet on Friday.

He went on to add, however that, "US continues to deprive Iran of the right to procure medical needs. No better word than “Terrorism” may signify this policy."

On Saturday, President Rouhani said that no other country has been able to battle the outbreak of the novel coronavirus the way Iran has while under the most severe sanctions and maximum pressure imposed by the US.

“The capabilities and measures taken by the government in fighting the coronavirus in the face of the US’ maximum pressure and the inhuman impacts of the sanctions are already remarkable even when compared with the measures taken by other countries,” the president added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to the head of the United Nations, urging the body to disregard the US sanctions on Tehran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

MNA/