Defense Ministry producing 100k liters of disinfectants every day: official

“There is the capacity to produce 100,000 liters of disinfectants and more than 30,000 N95 face masks on a daily basis and up to now, more than 1 million liters of disinfectants and 280,000 face masks have been produced and handed over to the Health Ministry and the work is going on,” Brigadier General Saeed Shabanian, Deputy coordinator of Iranian Defense Ministry, said on Saturday.

Pointing to the produced coronavirus test kids in the Defense Ministry, he said that these kits have passed all the required protocols and are being used in a number of hospitals across the country.

He went on to point to a recent unveiled thermal camera developed by the body aimed at initial screening of individuals in crowded places such as airports, noting that the production of the cameras came with implementing a change in their function which is primarily military.

Earlier the Defense Ministry had announced mass production of coronavirus test kits, face masks, disinfectants, ambulances, and hospital beds to help the country battle the outbreak.

According to the latest announcement on Wednesday, the COVID-19 has infected 12,729 people across the country, claiming 611 lives.

First detected in Wuhan city in central China in December, the virus has spread to more than 140 countries. More than 5,400 people have died of COVID-19 across the world, and more than 146,000 people have also been infected. About 72,000 people have also recovered from the illness, globally.

