Iranian, Serbian FMs discuss coronavirus over phone

During the phone call, the Serbian foreign minister expressed the solidarity of his country’s nation and government with Iran in its fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Following the outbreak of the virus, the Iranian Foreign Minister had separate telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of China, Russia, Austria, France, Switzerland, Norway, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Iraq, as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

Iran is one of the countries severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic so far with 11,364 infections and 514 deaths as of Friday.

