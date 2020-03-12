  1. Culture
‘The Marriage Project’ goes to Visions du Réel in Switzerland

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘The Marriage Project’ by Hesam Eslami will go on screen at the 51st edition of Visions du Réel International Film Festival in Switzerland.

‘The Marriage Project’, directed by Hesam Esalmi, documents a project in a mental hospital that encourages the patients to form relationships with each other, get married and live as a family.

The film has been selected for screening at the non-competition 'Latitudes' section of the 51st edition of Visions du Réel International Film Festival in Switzerland.

Visions du Réel (Visions of Reality) is an internationally renowned documentary film festival held in April each year in Nyon. The week-long festival has been directed by film critic Jean Perret since 1995.

Visions du Réel is part of the Doc Alliance – a creative partnership between 7 key European documentary film festivals.

This year, the event will be held from April 24 to May 2, 2020.

‘The Marriage Project’ has also been selected to vie at the 12th edition of the Millennium Documentary Film Festival, slated for March 27 to April 4 in Belgium.

